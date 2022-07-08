AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X MLP ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

