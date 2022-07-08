AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sanofi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

