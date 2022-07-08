AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $813,000 Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

