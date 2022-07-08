Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 0.5%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 107,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 61,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $378.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

