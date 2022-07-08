Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

AMG stock opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

