Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

