Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) versus Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Financial Review

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Afya has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Afya and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 13.03% 8.07% 3.84% Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Afya and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 136.86%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Afya and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $318.68 million 2.79 $41.38 million $0.50 19.28 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.18 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Afya beats Renovare Environmental on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 46 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 30 undergrad operating units and five approved units; and a network of 2,731 medical school seats that consisted of 2,481 operating seats and 278 approved seats. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

