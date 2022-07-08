Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. Equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

