Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.90 ($1.98) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

EPA AF opened at €1.15 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.46.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

