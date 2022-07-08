Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.