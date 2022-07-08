Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $235.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.