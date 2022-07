Airspan Networks (MIMO) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Airspan Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Airspan Networks Competitors -190.45% -1,743.51% -2.51%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Airspan Networks Competitors 260 1538 2523 105 2.56

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 135.09%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 40.57%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million -$71.91 million -0.20 Airspan Networks Competitors $3.44 billion $424.64 million -3.92

Airspan Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

