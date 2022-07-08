Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $957.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.14. Alector has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $39.74.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

