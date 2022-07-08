Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.54% -8.18% -3.96% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93%

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.55 -$12.40 million ($0.14) -15.93 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.08 -$257.90 million N/A N/A

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Alithya Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 107.40%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alithya Group (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

