Allworth Financial LP Acquires 256 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $303.97 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

