Allworth Financial LP Acquires 325 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

