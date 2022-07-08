Allworth Financial LP Acquires 70 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank of The West raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.0% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,351.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,324.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,465.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,924.93.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.