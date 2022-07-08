Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 12,411 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

