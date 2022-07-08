Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

