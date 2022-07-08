Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

NYSE:ARE opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 169.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

