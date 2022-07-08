Allworth Financial LP Buys 122 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 334,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 68,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.