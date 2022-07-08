Allworth Financial LP Buys 741 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $254.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

