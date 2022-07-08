Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

