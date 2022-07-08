Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.72.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.