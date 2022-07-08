Allworth Financial LP Has $614,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.14. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

