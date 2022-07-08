Allworth Financial LP Has $641,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

