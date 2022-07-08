Allworth Financial LP Has $674,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

