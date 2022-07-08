Allworth Financial LP Has $686,000 Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

