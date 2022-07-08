Allworth Financial LP Has $954,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

