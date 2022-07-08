Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $53,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $202.93 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.76.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

