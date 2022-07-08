Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Shares of MCHP opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

