Allworth Financial LP Purchases 438 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,661,000 after purchasing an additional 836,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,366,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,522,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $70.93 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

