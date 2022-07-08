Allworth Financial LP Purchases 942 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

