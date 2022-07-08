Allworth Financial LP Sells 8,787 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $30,439,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,577,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.82 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

