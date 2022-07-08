Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $127.40.

