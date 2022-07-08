AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

