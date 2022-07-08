América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,916,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

