American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after buying an additional 483,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average of $250.08.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

