Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $35,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

