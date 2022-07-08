Analysts Offer Predictions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

