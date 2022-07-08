Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Price Target at $138.36

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.