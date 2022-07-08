Analysts Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) PT at $27.50

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BSIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of BSIG opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

