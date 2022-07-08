Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $108.27

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

