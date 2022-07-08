Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,932.75

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,924.93.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,351.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,324.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,465.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

