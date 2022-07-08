Analysts Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $17.14

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $23,780,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CI&T by 44.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. CI&T has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

