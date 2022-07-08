Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Target Price at $31.40

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Stephens started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.