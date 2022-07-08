Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $298.10

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $231.35 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

