Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $71.69

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA cut Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Futu alerts:

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth about $26,699,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Futu by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Futu by 357.3% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $22,161,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Futu by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 478,193 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.