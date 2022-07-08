Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.33

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.65. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.43 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.09%.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$2,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,079,488.25. Insiders sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 in the last quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

