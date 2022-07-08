Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $313.50

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $361.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $267.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.